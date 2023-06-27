TikToker accidentally ousts himself after showing how he makes 'endless money'

A TikToker has been accused of being a “scammer” after revealing exactly how he fraudulently makes money from banks.

Showing off his $100,000 dollar watch, a TikToker using the account name @greenthumbgotbands revealed how he buys expensive things with “leverage” from business credit accounts.

Self-described “entrepreneur”, who Dexerto reports is Ryan Rought, filmed a clip from a pool explaining how to buy goods “without spending a single dollar of your own money” and without having to pay it back.

In the clip, Rought detailed his fraudulent activity as he explained: “Business credit – you are not personally held responsible for that line of credit.”

He continued: “I was able to open a business that I didn’t really give a s**t about. I went and opened business credit cards in that account.

“I then proceeded to go and buy this [watch] for $100,000. I’m going to turn around and sell it to a jeweller for $80,000 in cash.”

Rought went on, explaining that he then files bankruptcy on the business, meaning he never has to pay back the credit because he is not “personally liable”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@greenthumbgotbands Visit TikTok to discover videos!

Rather unsurprisingly, people took to the comments to point out that he is running a scam and could get in trouble.

One user commented: “My wife the IRS auditor found this video hilarious... then she went to make a call.”

Another said: “They're gonna play this video in the courtroom btw.”

“How did you keep a straight face this entire video?” another person asked.

In a follow-up clip, Rought claimed the original video was just him trolling and “there’s no proof of me for anything because it was all complete bulls**t.”

@greenthumbgotbands Visit TikTok to discover videos!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.