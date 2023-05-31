How to take the viral Ktestone Personality Test on TikTok

With TikTok now a firm favourite platform among Gen Z, personality tests, trends, quizzes and challenges have taken off on the app as people try to learn about and express themselves.

From sharing their life stories to seeing if they can remember how to skip, the content on TikTok is varied and what is popular on the platform seems to move and change at lightning speeds.

Now it is the turn of a new Ktestone personality character test which appears to have gone viral on the app in recent days as people share their results.

How do you take the Ktsetone personality character test?

Like other tests the website has produced, users must go to the Ktestone website and answer the questions that the test asks.

Each of the 12 questions has just two answers available and you must select the one that most relates to you.

By answering the questions completely honestly, the test will give you the most accurate results. When you get your results, they can be shared on TikTok, where others have also posted theirs.

There are up to 16 different personality results – the names of which range from, “Mentally weak outsider among insiders” to “Walking electronic dictionary”.



Alongside the name, the results will give a series of traits that your personality type possesses, such as, “They seek efficiency” or “They have the ability to adapt to any situation”.

In one comment on TikTok, one user said they felt “attacked” due to the accuracy of their result based on 12 simple questions.

