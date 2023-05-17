Does TikTok have a new font?

Many of us spent a lot of time scrolling on our TikTok For You page, so people were quick to pick up on one change to the design.

The platform recently replaced its classic Proxima Nova – Semibold font that is seen on videos to provide details such as the username, caption and sound name.

(Though it's unclear whether this update has applied to all users, as some say that theirs still has the old font).

While this may have only been a small tweak - with some describing the new font as "skinnier" - it didn't take long for users to realise the difference and were quick to criticise the update, requesting the font to be changed back.

One person wrote: "You guys got it too?? i thought i was going crazy when I saw the fonts."

"RIGHT I WANT THE OLD ONE BACK," another person said.

Someone else added: "IT CHANGES THE WHOLE VIBE OF THE COMMENTS ISTG."

"The letters look compressed now," a fourth person replied.

In a viral video with 1.4m views TikToker @pinkho1e, looked unimpressed as he filmed himself pretending to scroll on his phone and notice the new font, describing how "it's so square."





@pinkho1e its so square













While, @coco_chaenel provided a host of different reaction clips to summarise their feelings about the font switch up, as they asked: "is it just me or it changed.."









@coco_chaenel is it just me or it changed.. #floptok #fyp #xyzbca #tiktokfont #imisshimsomuch





However, others have question if there is even a big difference or whether the reactions are overdramatic.

One person wrote: "Y’all r dramatic, there is a difference but barely."

"What's the difference.." another person asked.

Someone else added: "Help it's hardly different."

Perhaps, we'll all get used to the new font with time...

