TikTok's 'blue eye theory' explained

On TikTok, it seems there is a new trend or theory taking off all the time among its mainly Gen Z users.

The latest is the “blue eye theory” which sees users changing their eyes to a blue colour using a filter to test the theory.

Opinion has been split over what the theory means and whether or not it’s real, but it hasn’t stopped multiple users from engaging with it.

What is the “blue eye theory”

TikTok’s blue eye theory suggests that having light blue eyes makes people appear more intimidating than those with other, darker coloured eyes.

To test the theory, people with darker-coloured eyes, like brown and hazel, have been filming themselves looking into the camera pulling the same expression, only changing the colour of their eyes to blue by using a realistic filter.

@benjikrol maybe its true





According to the theory, the moment the eyes are changed to blue, it makes them appear more menacing despite their expression being exactly the same.

Supporting the theory, Dexertoreports some TikTokers with blue eyes have noted that they have been told they have an intense stare and have had people avoid making eye contact with them.

While there seems to be no scientific accuracy to the theory, many TikTokers have jumped on the trend, wracking up millions of video views in the process.



