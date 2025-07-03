AOC brands Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' 'a deal with the devil'

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed President Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill', branding it a "deal with the devil".

In an emotional speech on the House floor, AOC called Trump's campaign promise of no taxes on tips a "scam".

Ocasio- Cortez said: “It explodes our national debt. It militarises our entire economy and it strips away healthcare and basic dignity of the American people — for what?

"To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation. We cannot stand for it, and we will not support it. You should be ashamed.”

AOC argued the legislation, which extends tax cuts initially passed in 2017 during Trump’s first stint in the White House would increase taxes on lower income Americans.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings