Video of impossible jigsaw puzzle being destroyed leaves views in 'physical pain'

For those who have completed jigsaw puzzles, there is nothing more satisfying than putting that final piece in to finish off days, or even weeks and months, of hard work to then stand back and admire it, especially if it's a tricky one.

But a TikToker and professional padel tennis player was robbed of that satisfaction in a heartbreaking video that's gone viral.

Tia Norton, 20, who posts as @tianortonx, is seen in the video putting the finishing touches to what looks like an impossible jigsaw puzzle with her friend.

Tia is Britain's number one padel tennis player, an ever-growing sport that's a mix between tennis and squash, and she regularly posts training, travelling and competition videos on the social media platform - but this one is rather different.

The puzzle is of water rippling, with all of the pieces a shade of blue and it looks as if it's a 1,000 piece one too.

After putting one of the final pieces into it, Tia's friend, who's filming the video, says: "One more piece!"

Tia excitedly replies: "One last piece!"

But Tia's friend then dashes the whole puzzle on the floor, breaking into the pieces it started in the box as before Tia could put the final piece in.

After seeing her handiwork completely destroyed in a split second, Tia sits in disbelief, and eventually says: "No you didn't."

It's not just Tia that was in disbelief at what happened either - a number of TikTok users have been left outraged and shared their heartbreak in the comments.

Posts include 'my heart shattered along with all them little puzzle pieces', 'all blue puzzle as well, must've took forever', 'the way I *GASPED*' and 'I'm physically in pain because of this video'.

