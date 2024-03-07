Millionaire slammed for claiming bus lanes are 'VIP' routes for the rich

A TikTok video has gone viral of a millionaire's take on bus lanes being for 'poor people'.

Luke Desmaris, who posts on the platform as @mrlukedes, shared a video with the caption: "Broke people see a bus lane but I see a G-Wagon lane."

The video says: "To poor people, this is a bus lane, to rich people it's a VIP lane to avoid traffic.

"We don't care about the fines."

Desmaris was driving his Mercedes G-Wagon and appears to be undertaking a lane of queueing traffic by going into the bus lane.

Bus lanes can only be used by car drivers in the UK if its outside operational hours and safe to do so.

If drivers are caught using a bus lane when they shouldn't, bus lane and bus gate penalty charge notices, otherwise known as PCNs, are usually between £60 and £70, depending on the area.

If paid within 14 days of the notice, this is halved, but if it's not paid within 28 days, the charge increases by 50 percent.

In the video, Desmaris seems to make the point that 'rich people' can afford to take the hit financially which hasn't gone down well.

Some of the most popular comments from users seem to take a swipe at Demaris and include 'rich people don’t drive themselves', 'rich people don't really go Harlow much though' and 'rental company gets ticket anyway'.

@mrlukedes I’ll take that tiny fee to park anywhere thanks 😂 VIP parking for us rich people

Since posting that video, Demaris has shared a similar clip, this time about getting a parking ticket.

This one is captioned: "I'll take that tiny fee to park anywhere thanks; VIP parking for us rich people."

Parking tickets are similar to bus lane fines - the base fine can vary, with this cost halved if paid within 14 days, with a 50 per cent increase if not paid within 28; these can be issued by public and private companies.

The theme of this is similar - it seems he's saying that 'rich people' can afford to pay the fine for parking where they want to.

And once again, he's been targeted in the comments section.

Posts include '"Hi mate, can I borrow that parking ticket you got the other week?"', 'wealthy people don't squander money they respect it, which shows this is an act' and 'he puts the same old ticket on his car for each video'.

