TikToker announces her 64-year-old mother is pregnant and the internet is stunned

A TikToker has revealed her mother is pregnant at the age of 64 in a viral video that's left social media users completely stunned.

Suni_Palms is a content creator and recently posted a video of her chatting with her mum that's got more than 16m views and 1.2m likes at the time of writing.

And the video reveals her mother's unexpected pregnancy.

The video starts with Suni saying about just how shocked she is: "I can't believe my mom is pregnant at 64."

Her mum can be seen in visible shock as Suni asks: "So, how you feel about being a mum again?"

"It's unbelievable. I cannot believe it," Suni says. "Like, what are you thinking right now?"

"What am I going to do? I am too old for that," her mum says after Suni reveals her mum is eight weeks pregnant.

"So I guess those little weekend visits turned into a nine month pregnancy. So what are you gonna do? That's a good question, what am I gonna do? Because who's going to be keeping this baby? Who's gonna watch the baby?" Suni asked.

Her mum replied: "Y'all."

The two then continue to joke while her mum looks nervous throughout.

@suni_palms Part 1: Pregnant at 64

And TikTokers in the comments have been floored.

One said: "This is like teenage pregnancy."

"She gave y’all grand-siblings," another quipped.

One commented: "I'll be upset pregnant at 64 baby take me to the nearest clinic granny been getting down."

Another said: "She had her own grand baby."

One joked: "Give her the talk!!!! Who raising this baby bc it ain't me!!!!"

And another commented: "The search is so messy 'grandma got a baby'."

