People are getting revenge on their exes in the most bizarre way - and it involves samples of artificial grass.

The TikTok trend has revealed the snakes in the grass, as exes send artificial grass to their ex-partners.

It all started when TikTok user Alyssia (@kazancigil.liss) posted a video titled "This is the sign to send grass samples to ur exes house,"

She then displayed a message from her ex-partner who asked: "Did you send grass to my house?"

To which Alyssia jokingly replied: "Who's this?"

Not amused, her ex wrote back: "You know who this is."

"Was it you who sent the grass to my mum's house because she ent [sic] happy."

Though Alyssia kept up the pretence as she wrote: "It wasn't me why would I do that."





Cut to the video showing a screenshot of the free artificial grass sample Alyssia ordered to her ex's house.

The video has since gone viral, receiving 2.8m views, with people entertained by the stunt and also sharing the ways the have gotten their own back on their ex.

One person joked: "Completely grass lighting him."

"Should’ve added a note 'the grass ain’t greener on the other side,'" another person suggested.

Someone else shared their own revenge: "I requested Jehovah's Witnesses to my exes house."

"Why would his mum be annoyed or a piece of artificial grass?" a fourth person asked.

It seems many have taken inspiration and bucked a trend as artificial grass specialists Luxury Grass were left confused after over 2,000 samples of artificial grass were ordered.

After calling some of the customers to question their orders, they were informed of a new TikTok prank which @kazancigil.liss started.



With many of the orders having some suspicious sounding names.

Some of the names included: "secret hahahahaha," "I LOVE WILLY AND VAG, "Ya bald p**** xxxxx."

Sister company Luxury Flooring were also targeted by pranksters, with numerous orders coming through for free flooring samples.

Cameron Christie at Luxury Grass said: “While we were initially left confused by the massive increase in sample orders, as well as some of the unusual names, we couldn’t have thought of a better way to market our product so widely.



“Although sending out over 2,000 samples has cost us almost £20,000 so far, we’re already starting to see these convert into sales.

He added: "We’re not sure how sweet the ‘revenge’ will be when you see the Insta snaps of your ex-partner’s new beau enjoying summer on their beautiful new lawn.”

