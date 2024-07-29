What is underconsumption core on TikTok?

TikTokers are embracing “underconsumption core” – but what is the viral trend and what does the lifestyle entail?

In recent years, many trends have taken over TikTok, whether it be the recent “ how to show your room off like a cool girl ” trend, or the “ brat summer ” trend.

Now, a new trend taking over the platform is “underconsumption core”, where TikTokers try to demonstrate the simplistic lifestyle and how they achieve it.

It involves tips and tricks for how people can live a more sustainable, low-consumption lifestyle while also saving money.

What is “underconsumption core”?

Underconsumption involves rejecting traditional capitalism and influencer culture in favour of only buying what is absolutely needed.

The lifestyle also embraces buying second-hand, thrifting and repurposing items in order to keep consumption to a minimum.

As part of the TikTok trend, users post their tips about how to increase the longevity of items and encourage one another to partake in underconsumption.

It has seen users get extremely creative, with practical ways of extending the life of their belongings, rejecting traditional consumer capitalism.

@dainty.nugs Some underconsumption tips ive been trying to follow this year, i am actually spending WAY less already than last year on material items and way more on experiences, traveling, hobbies and spending time with loved ones! #underconsumption #deinfluencing #underconsumptioncore

In one viral video, a TikToker explained some of her “underconsumption tips”, explaining in the caption, “I am actually spending WAY less already than last year on material items and way more on experiences, travelling, hobbies and spending time with loved ones!”.

The tips included wearing the same pair of trainers for two years, using all of the products inside cosmetics tubes by cutting them open when they’re near the end and not buying new clothes unless donating some.

Other users have offered up their tips, like not upgrading mobile phones, using up all makeup, having a one-in-one-out rule for a “simple” skincare routine, and propagating house plants to avoid buying new ones.

In another video, one TikToker used avocado scraps to dye clothing and used frozen vegetable scraps to make her own broth.

