TikTok star Jools Lebron has been left devastated after discovering that her now-viral phrase 'very demure, very mindful' has been copyrighted, depriving her of potentially millions of dollars.

A tearful Lebron, who identifies as a trans woman became an overnight success earlier this month on social media thanks to her phrase, which is a satirical take on how people should act at work or in public, shared a video on Saturday titled 'when you didn't trademark fast enough'.

In the clip, which now appears to have been deleted, Lebron stated: "I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition and I just feel like I dropped the ball.”

Lebron has previously revealed that the success of the trend had potentially earned her enough money to pay for her gender transition surgery.

In a cruel twist of fate, TMZ reports that a man named Jefferson Bates, of Washington state, had moved swiftly to acquire the rights to the trademark. According to court documents Bates brought the trademark for advertising and marketing purposes.

Not much is known about Bates but it has also been reported that he tried to acquire several trademarks that have links to the Washington Commanders NFL team.

Despite the disappointing news for Lebron many have since come to her defence vowing that they will not be buying any merchandise that isn't associated with her.

"We will NOT be buying any merch from anyone that isn't you love," one fan wrote.

"Sorry but if my money isn’t going directly to Jools if I buy merch that says “very demure” then I’m not buying it. Jefferson Bates is such a loser for doing that to her," another added.

A third said: "I really hope Jools can challenge the trademark process!!!! They deserve to be able to sell merch! They made the word go viral. Period."

