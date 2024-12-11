There’s a whole theme park in Vietnam dedicated to Covid-19

Backpackers in Vietnam have discovered an entire theme park dedicated to Covid-19 - four years after the pandemic.

Documenting the experience on TikTok, Brits visiting Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Complex in Da Lat, stumbled across the park, which is filled with more than 80 statues dedicated to the story of how the world fought against the virus.

Opened in 2021, some of the key attractions in the park include a huge steel clock showing the timeline of events, from hand-washing, to keeping your distance from loved ones, to the rollout of vaccines.









Another is the characterisation of the virus carrying the 'dying' earth through the woodland, before Covid-19 is seen in jail when the vaccines are discovered.

"Idea: This should have a fountain with a hand sanitiser statue", one person joked in the video's comments. "This is gonna be soooo surreal in like 50 years", another added.

Recent visitors to the country have confirmed that the park is still very much up and running.

