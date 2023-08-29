Where to buy the viral pink ghost blankets and how much do they costs

With autumn approaching, everyone is already looking forward to Halloween which is only nine weeks away.

Now shops are filling shelves with Halloween-themed products in preparation for the holiday, and there's something in particular that has gone viral on TikTok.

As the colder weather kicks in, blankets are a must-have to keep cosy and one with a pink and white reversible ghost design is being snapped up as shoppers videoed themselves on the lookout for it in stores.

Apparently, they are so in demand that some are being resold for up to $100.

The "Pink and White ghost blanket," is 50” x 60” and it is available in different colours such as a multi-coloured one.





@beautybygracex_ i am sooo ready for fall and halloween decor 😩🍂🎃👻 #cashmereandcupcakes #tjmaxxfinds #homegoodsfinds #homegoodshalloween #tjmaxxhalloween #halloween2023 #halloweenfinds #falldecor #halloween2023 #ghostblanket #ghostblankethomegoods

So how can you get your hands on one yourself?

The pink and white ghost blanket is from the brand Cupcakes and Cashmere and costs $24.99 to buy in-store but as you can imagine, they're selling out fast.

Currently, the blankets are not available online so you will need to visit a HomeGoods store to see if they are still in stock.

Meanwhile, others are taking advantage of the demand by reselling the blanket for quadruple the price at $100, and people have slammed this move.

One person said: "literally people like you making people who actually like Halloween upset, you're scum

"I get marking it up maybe like 20 or 30, but this is just greedy," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is ridiculous lol."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

