10 spooky songs to add to your Halloween playlist

Halloween is creeping up on us, and there's no better way to get into the spooky season mood than with a banging playlist.

The day has been around in the West since the 19th Century, meaning there has been plenty of time to create great music, and very party needs a soundtrack themed around ghosts, vampires, and witches, of course.

From classics such as the Monster Mash, to newcomers such as hit tracks from Billie Eilish, you'll want to hit 'save' immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

