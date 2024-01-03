How to make the viral rice hack recipe from TikTok

Food trends come and go on TikTok, but the latest one involves people making a particular rice recipe.

This is essentially a hack on how to turn your takeaway rice into delicious gyozas.

To do this, you first need to put the rice into a blender and blend it until it has a paste-like texture, and then mix this with a 1/2 cup of flour to create a smooth dough.

Then the dough needs to be rolled out and cut into circle shapes and fill these with the filling of your choice - e.g. the woman in the example uses tofu, broccoli, and sweet potatoes.

Once that is done, you can then fold the circles into a gyoza shape, and proceed to steam them for five minutes and then follow this up by frying them in oil for around a minute.

Check if the entire gyoza is hot and if so, you can then eat it.





@ballehurns leftover rice hack 🥟

Of course, it's important to be careful when cooking with takeaway rice that needs to be reheated.

Cooked rice is dangerous and unsafe to eat when it's left out at room temperature as spores can grow into bacteria which will multiply and may produce toxins (poisons), according to the NHS.

To avoid getting sick, it's crucial that the rice has cooled down as quickly as possible, and is kept in the fridge for no more than 24 hours.

When you've reheated it once (don't reheat more than this), make sure it is steaming hot all the way through before eating.

