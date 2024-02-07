The world is changing, and nowadays you can get instantly judged just by using everyday items which have been used by humans for hundreds of years.

As Gen Z dictates what’s cool and what’s not cool, millennials feel more and more “cheugy” by the minute.

But what’s the latest item to be declared obsolete by Gen Z? The humble wallet.

That’s right, wallets are out and anyone who uses them is officially old – at least according to TikTok.

TikTok user Liz June, who is in her 30s, spoke about Gen Z’s habits when it came to using their phones as digital wallets.

@liz.june I’ll be keeping my side part, emojis, and wallet - for now at least. #millennials #millennialmom #millennialsoftiktok #30somethingsoftiktok #30something

“Millennials, apparently there’s a new way that we can age ourselves and it’s by having a wallet,” she said in the clip.

“Gen Z uses their phone as their wallet. So they have all their (money and) their IDs in their (digital) wallets,” Liz added.

The video attracted a lot of attention in the comments, with the idea of going out with just a phone (and worrying about the battery) giving people the fear.

Is the humble wallet becoming a thing of the past? iStock

“Call me old school but what happens when your battery dies…” one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

Another pouted cold water on the trend being discussed in the video and said: “Don’t listen to their BS. In two years they will all have wallets and act like it’s some new must-have accessory that they discovered.”

“I don’t trust my phone battery enough to live like that,” another said.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel