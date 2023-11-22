Gen Z officially add leggings to the 'cheugy' list

Gen Zers are arguably the go-to trendsetter of today: breaking barriers, putting the world to rights and setting their own trends along the way.

All was going well – until they started coming for millennial staples that have carried us through the 2000s and moving them to the 'cheugy' list.

But what does that even mean?

For blissfully unaware millennials, 'cheugy' went viral on TikTok a few years back and was used in the context of something that is no longer fashionable.

The New York Times later tweeted out a definition of the buzzword, defining the term as "someone who is out of touch or trying too hard. It’s not quite ‘basic’ but behind the trends... inauthentic".

First, they blasted skinny jeans, then they came for our Instagram Boomerangs and Ugg boots. Even Herbal Essences shampoo was on their cancelled list.

Now, leggings are the latest addition to the list.

Millennial TikTok user and self-titled 'hot girl anthropologist' Hannah Brown asked her followers what they were wearing to run errands, before showing her beige knitted jumper, leggings and trainers.





@hannahabrown0 Similar to gym clothes but different! How do we elevate casual errand looks? Love you and thank you in advance! #fashiontips #runningerrands #hotgirlaesthetic #thatgirlaesthetic #casualoutfit #casualoutfitideas





It didn't take long for Gen Z TikTokers to offer their candid fashion advice, suggesting she swapped out her pants.

"Definitely got to change those leggings to flare leggings, plus platform uggs, plus hair in claw clip, plus small hoop earrings," one person wrote, while another reiterated: "The primary thing here is the leggings! Go flared leggings (yoga pants). Also Nike is not it anymore. Adidas Sambas or New Balances are the sneakers right now."

Meanwhile, others even took offence by her tucking in her jumper.

"That other really mean fashion girl recently said we can’t front tuck anymore," a third added.

Looks like it's time for us millennials to rethink our winter wardrobes...

