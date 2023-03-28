Creepy 'Welcome Home' trend goes viral on TikTok

People are creeped out by a puppet show from the 1970s called Welcome Home as a alternate reality game based on the series (with a twist) has been making rounds online.

The AR game is that is still being developed is said to uncover the mysteries behind the children’s show as fans discuss the story.

So what exactly are people talking about? Here is a break down of everything you need to know.

Welcome Home is an American children’s puppet show that first aired back in 1969 where a character called Wally who introduced what the theme was each episode and different characters who would join him on his adventures.

In 1974, the show got abruptly pulled from broadcasting and since then mystery has surrounded the show as no footage of the episodes is known to still exist.

But that hasn't stopped a dedicated anonymous fanbase from digging and investigating to try and discover information about the long-lost puppet show

So why is everyone talking about Welcome Home now?



Well, that is thanks to an an alternate reality game by Clown Illustrations, about Welcome Home.

On the interactive website, there are concept art and character blurbs on display as an archive to help viewers learn about the show and its characters and it has replicated the essence of the show pretty well with the help of anonymous conceptual artists.

But there is something darker underneath since the website digs deeper into the eerie meanings behind the puppets and YouTube account, Night Mind has posted videos breaking down the creepy Easter eggs that are hidden within the site.

One of the videos, which has more than 797,000 views features a walk-through of the website to uncover hidden pages.

@therealshadowmello Welcome Home: A Horror ARG about puppets #welcomehome #muppets #horror #arg #welcomehomearg #fyp #art

For example, one of the hidden pages called “So Below,” shows the main character, Wally, kneeling with blood in his eyes, while another page called "About Welcome Home" on the Clown Illustrations website takes you to a dark webpage.

The introduction reads: "You are to accompany a colorful cavalcade of puppets as their beloved neighborhood begins to skew and distort into a nightmarish memory that they can barely recall."

Meanwhile creepy edits of Welcome Home have since been going viral on TikTok - with one of the most popular videos receiving 1.1m views.

Elsewhere, people have been discussing the another horror spin on a children's TV show: Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey.

