What is the viral 'ricezempic' weight loss hack? And does it work?

“Ricezempic” is the latest health trend to take over TikTok, but does it work for weight loss and is it safe?

The name of the new trend takes inspiration from the viral injectable weight-loss drug Ozempic , which has been popularised by a-list celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk who have been open about using it.

While “Ricezempic” is not a drug or medication, the “hack” involves the use of simple kitchen ingredients – rice and water. Proponents claim it offers some of the appetite-suppressing qualities that Ozempic, and other similar medications called semaglutides , are known for.

What is “Ricezempic”?

Ricezempic is a homemade drink that is made by soaking uncooked white rice in water and drinking the liquid that is left when it’s been strained.

One of the most common recipes uses half a cup of uncooked white rice and one cup of warm or hot water. The rice is then soaked overnight, before being strained and the liquid consumed. Some say you can also add the juice of half a lime or lemon to the starchy liquid.

While fans are busy singing about its benefits, claiming it suppresses your appetite and makes you feel fuller for longer, what does the evidence say?

Some on TikTok are claiming ricezempic works due to the resistant starch that rice contains. Resistant starch is a type of pre-biotic (food for your gut bacteria), but while there’s no evidence that it makes you feel fuller for longer, it does have some positive health benefits.

Consuming resistant starch has been proven to help with regulating blood sugar levels, improving gut health and aiding weight loss.

In terms of its nutritional value, half a cup of uncooked white rice has around 0.6 grams of resistant starch in it.

While the UK doesn’t currently have a recommended daily intake of resistant starch, the Quadram Institute , a centre for food and health research, points out we are encouraged to eat 30g of fibre a day.

Not only is the quantity of resistant starch in white rice fairly low, but it is unknown how much of that starch is actually being transferred into the water that is then consumed.

