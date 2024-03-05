What are the White Swan & Black Swan personality types?

Personality types often go viral on TikTok with previous trends revolving around whether you're a jock, nerd, prep or goth, or to find out if you're a gold retriever or black cat.

Now, the latest one that is making rounds on the platform is the "White Swan vs Black Swan" personality type, where two best friends note which colour swan they are in their friendship.

So what do the different swans mean?

Well, the two swans are supposed to represent the different characteristics both visually and emotionally along with the general vibe you give off to the world.

@gabriellecassano white swan🫱🏻‍🫲🏽black swan #frieds #bestfriends #fyp

For the white swan, those friends usually have blonde hair (though not always) and opt to wear light-coloured clothes and personality-wise are friendly and approachable but can also be shy and reserved.

In contrast, the black swan is typically the friend who has brunette hair, wears darker clothes and has a grungier look about them (maybe even has tattoos). They tend to be bolder and louder personality-wise.

As part of the trend, the two friends video each other and identify which swan they are and use the well-known song from the ballet Swan Lake, composed by Tchaikovsky.

This echoes the previous Golden Retriever vs Black Cat trend where the Golden Retriever has similar traits to the white swan and the black cat shares similarities with the black swan.

