How to take TikTok's 'Who want me' personality test

The dark “Who Want Me” personality test is doing the rounds on TikTok – here’s how to take the test for yourself.

Personality tests frequently go viral on social media as people seek to learn new things about themselves and who they truly are.

Recently, it was the Cosmos Persona Quiz and now it’s the turn of the Who Want Me personality test.

People have been sharing their results on TikTok, with the test showing what percentage a person relates to 15 different personality styles. Some of these include “narcissistic”, “dependent” and “avoidant”.

The quiz was created by IDRlabs.com which caveats that the test is for educational purposes only and will not “necessarily translate into real-world assessments”.

They explained the test “pays homage” to the work done by psychiatrists and psychologists Theodore Millon, Seth Grossman, Aaron T. Beck, Arthur Freeman, and Nancy McWilliams.

How to take the “Who Want Me” personality test

The quiz can be found on the IDRlabs.com website.

Users are asked a total of 105 questions about their feelings in certain situations, and it does deal with some heavy subject matter, such as “self-mutilation” in dealing with emotional pain.

The questions each have just two options – agree or disagree. The creators explain that for some people, both options may be true, depending on the specific situation. They urge, “for optimum results, DO NOT click 'Agree' to a question unless it has been a consistent theme in your life”.

People have been sharing their colourful results on TikTok. One person wrote: “Literally borderline so this is valid.”

Another said: “I'm just a normal fella guys.”



