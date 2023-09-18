Woman sparks debate after sprinkling brother’s ashes in club pool

A woman has sparked a backlash on social media after posting a video of herself appearing to sprinkle her brother’s ashes into a club pool.

The unnamed woman was dancing in a Ibiza club when she scattered a grey powder into the water.

People around her continue unawares, seemingly not knowing what is happening right next to them.

The woman smiles in the clip, which she captioned: “Just me sprinkling my brother about Ushuaia.”

Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel is a popular spot among clubbers. The clip filmed there has been viewed more than six million times.

Some criticised her actions, saying: “Just seen a bird sprinkling her brother’s ashes in the Ushuaia pool. That’s enough social media for today.”

“My god that is one of the most dirt things I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

Another disagreed, saying: “Fair play I wouldn’t mind having my ashes scattered at Ushuaia.”

Each to their own, we guess.

According to the user who posted the clip on Twitter, the venue messaged him saying: “This needs to be removed immediately please as I’m sure you can understand, this can easily be taken out of context.”

Indy100 has reached out to Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel for comment.

