Woman sparks furious debate after calling for 'child free' suburbs

A woman in Melbourne, Australia, has hopes that child-free suburbs will become a thing – but it's sparked debate.

In a TikTok video shared by the account @soybabie_, the woman delved into her reasoning.

"I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adults-only suburb. Where everything in it is only for adults," she began.

"I'm so sick of going places, and kids are just everywhere screaming, and I just have to put up with it."

The creator then explained how she went to go for a swim in the "lap lane pool" and discovered that some of the children in the area decided to go to that pool too.

However, she said they have their own pool.

"Not swimming laps, just jumping in and screaming. And that's just allowed because they're allowed everywhere," she continued.

Towards the end of the clip, she quipped that people like her who "are evil and hate kids" should have their very own suburban community so they can live quietly and "undisturbed."

@soybabie__ I know im evil but theyre SO loud please i want peace and quiet are there adults only pools in melbourne?? #fyp #kidfree #childfree

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People took to the comment section of the post to share their mixed opinions on the matter. Many, parents included, noted that they would move to an adults-only community in a heartbeat.

One person wrote: "Mum of three boys, and I get it!!"

"I wish senior communities would allow 37-year-olds who are 70 on the inside and just want quiet and plants," another added, prompting the content creator to reply: "10000% me too. Why are retired people allowed peace and not us lmfao."

A third wrote: "I always ask for a table away from kids. I love kids and would lay my life on the line for anyone's child, but quiet places are needed."

Another person also believes that children yelling can be annoying but ultimately note that they are being themselves.

"[Yeah] kids may get annoying, and we may need our own space, but at the end of the day, they are just kids they can't help screaming cause they are only young," they wrote.

Someone else thinks that parents should manage their children's behaviour a little better and added: "On one hand, I agree. The other thing is that the issue could be helped if parents enacted better behaviour management."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.