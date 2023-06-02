Woman adds credit score to Hinge profile – now men want to marry her

One woman has left TikTok users in hysterics after sharing her creative new way to get matches on Hinge.

In a viral post that's racked up over 1.3 million views, Shan (@spreadsheetshan) joked: "Added my credit score to my Hinge profile and here's how it went."

Shan showed a photo of her impressive 804 score on Credit Wise, who called it "excellent."

She went on to share a series of screenshots from her new round of matches, with one writing: "All I needed to see. Drinks next Thursday?"

Another responded: "Lmao I have never seen this on here. Respect though."

Meanwhile, a third man was so impressed that he asked her to marry him.



Her post was soon inundated with hundreds of comments from women who thought the idea was hilarious.

"My credit is 829 but I feel like that would attract all the broke guys," one fellow TikToker wrote, while another believed "men don't need to know that."

"Let them show you THEIR credit score. (also good job!)," she jokingly added.

One person felt inspired by Shan's post, and created a new business venture: "A dating app that analyzes your banking apps and matches you with financially compatible people."

Shan opened up to BuzzFeed, where she explained her motives behind doing so.

"I had the idea of adding my credit score to my Hinge because I wanted my profile to stand out and attract guys with similar priorities,” she told the publication. "I felt like a guy that would find my credit score impressive, would also be someone that prioritised his finances.:

