Woman horrifies TikTok by dipping lunch in seawater for extra flavour

A woman has horrified TikTok with her unorthodox lunch habits.

The bikini-clad diner was filmed dipping half a bagel into the sea before adding some colourful toppings and a bit of burrata, which she also dunked into the water.

The clip has become the subject of a number of hilarious stitches, including one by singer Shameia Crawford.

For her take on the woman's unusual display, Crawford simply sang: "Why?" on repeat, in her beautiful, but incredulous, voice.

She also noted in the caption: "We all know that Ocean water is disgusting!! NO MA'AM!!!"

Judging by the more than 3,500 comments Crawford's video received, others backed her stance.

"Giving a whole new meaning to 'everything bagel'", one quipped.

"A new level of seasick," another said.

A third predicted: "Everything she ate ran right through her an hour later."

And a fourth said: "Besides the FILTH OF THE OCEAN who wants a wet bagel?"

Last year, Rihanna sparked confusion after she was spotted dipping a bit of mango in the sea whilst she was on holiday in her native Barbados with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

At the time she told Vogue that it’s not an unusual thing to do in Barbados.

She said: "In Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them. Trust me, it really is a thing."

Bagels, on the other hand...

