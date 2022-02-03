Rihanna shares photo of baby bump

At the beginning of the week, fashion, beauty and skincare mogul and “Umbrella” hitmaker Rihanna, 33, announced her pregnancy.

She wore a pink bubble coat buttoned only at the top to showcase her growing belly adorned with colorful jewels and posed alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky for pictures in Harlem, New York.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram account to post a close-up shot of herself in the bathroom gazing at her belly followed by the previous photos from her initial announcement.



“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned her post.



