Woman's restricted list for boyfriend sparks heated debate

A woman has sparked a debate on relationship boundaries and expectations after she revealed a list of things she would "never allow" her boyfriend to do.

In the video posted by Taylor Donoghuee (@taylordonoghuee), she talked about the five things that her significant other is not allowed to do in their relationship as she wrote in the caption: "Hot take but just my opinion."

The first one she described as being "super obvious" which is to not let her boyfriend have a girl best friend because she said she "doesn't believe in them" and thinks they can get "messy".

"You can have female friends and acquaintances but like a female best friend, absolutely not," she added.

Secondly, Taylor will "never not allow my boyfriend let me know where he's at location-wise," notes how sharing your location is "more of a safety thing" when you've been dating for so long.

" I just wanna make sure he's okay - am I stalking it every hour? No, but I feel like it's just one of those things that when you care about someone, you'll them your whereabouts," she explained.

The TikToker believes it's "shady" and a "huge red flag" if the person you're dating doesn't want to share their location with you.





Strips clubs are a third no-go for Taylor's boyfriend, which she feels is "a controversial one" as some couple go to them together but added that it's "not our scene".

The fourth is to not allow her boyfriend to "pay all the bills," as she feels like "the men paying for 100 per cent of everything is just wrong and I'm not even trying to sound pick-me".

"Obviously I think, especially early on, the guy should take on majority of the bills but I'd be lying if I said I didn't pay for a dime, also my mindset is even though we're not married, I'm not trying to run him dry and he's not trying to run me dry," and added as a disclaimer that she was "not talking about married with kids, I'm talking about dating".

The final no-go on the list is that she would never allow her boyfriend to like girls bikini photos on Instagram, and said it's a "huge red flag for obvious reasons".

"I feel like there's been so much more awareness on this but it always makes me sad when I see someone that's married with kids or just in a relationship and they're liking girls photos, especially if they're provocative ones. I'm just like... it's not a good look," she concluded.

Since sharing her thoughts, Taylor's video has been inundated with comments from people who have very split opinions on this matter.

On the one hand, there were a lot of comments - mainly from men - who described Taylor's list as a "red flag" and "insecure".

One person said: "Speaking of red flags, this video is one."

"This message has been brought to you by; INSECURITY!" another person added.

Someone else replied: "I hope this works for you cause there’s no way I’m telling my man what’s allowed and what’s not… he’s an adult."

"A relationship like this, on either side has no trust. it won't stand the test of time," a fourth person commented.

However, there many - mainly women - who defended Taylor's list.

"These comments. yikes!!!" One person wrote. "People really do not understand what boundaries are in a relationship. If you don’t agree with this stuff, then don’t date someone with these boundaries. It’s that simple."

Another person said: "I feel the same about strip clubs and I’m shocked that’s controversial."

"Obviously a lot of people have been triggered by her using the word allow. she has set a boundary and standard. is that better for yall? SMH," someone else commented.

A fourth person replied: "I agree with you on every one of these. It is basic respect and for the health of the relationship."

