Woman takes the wrong dog home from groomer by mistake

A woman made the ultimate mix-up after she accidentally took home the wrong dog from the groomer.

To begin with, the woman noted how a poodle had an uncanny resemblance to her own dog named Tater, with a loose collar being the only way to tell the difference between the two dogs.

After returning home with the doggo, she noticed something wasn't quite right.

“When we brought her inside she was jumping all over Ryan, which is not usual and she was kind of ignoring Adam, which was very weird,” she explained in the clip.



“And the dog was exploring the house like she had never seen it before.”

But soon enough, the big mistake was apparent after the woman spotted that the dog she had brought home didn't have its baby teeth, whereas Tater did still have hers.

The story was then explained as she made her way back to the groomers to pick up the correct dog and bring back the dog she took home.

“Tater, we are coming for you,” she said from the car.

The following scene then shows her pet waiting in a cage at the groomers (perhaps wondering where her owner had gone) and the pups looks over the moon when reunited with her owner.

There's no doubt, the woman was helped to see her dog too.





@pubity Tater's reaction when he sees his owners at the end 😭😭😭 (Lexi Masur via @ViralHog)

Since this video was shared on TikTok (@pubity), it has received 1.4m views, 116,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people sharing their thoughts on what happened.

One person wrote: "Tater looking at you take a different dog : 👁️👄👁️."

"ALWAYS double-check your animal. I worked at a vet hospital that put the wrong cat DOWN. It still breaks my heart to remember this," another person said.

A third person added: "An immaTATER!"

"The absolute pure joy on Tater's face when his owners come back is so heartwarming!" a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "It's so weird to me how people can't tell the difference between their dog and another person's dog. I would know immediately."

Glad Tater was reunited with their owner in the end.

