A toy poodle at Crufts has stolen the show for having the perfect runway strut.

Ch Mikasa Magicstar Tommy was competing in the utility category of the group judging, and instantly outshone the other competitors, including other poodles, with his sass.

"There is no more glamorous creature on the planet than a toy poodle in a continental", one TikTok user commented on a clip of the pooch.

Unfortunately however, the dog didn't place.

