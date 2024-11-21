The ‘women in male fields’ TikTok trend explained

Women are satirically sharing their negative dating experiences with men as part of a new "women in male fields" trend on TikTok.

The viral videos see women post videos where they mock stereotypically male behaviours by hilariously claiming to do them themselves, as a means to call out the gendered double standards within dating - all mainly done to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda”.

"He was crying in bed so I said ‘here we go again’ and turned around and fell asleep #womeninmalefields," TikToker Marla Fitz wrote as her video received a whopping 4.4m views.

"When he sends multiple texts in a row explaining what's wrong but I only reply to the the last and least important one," creator Maayan Yve wrote as she blew a kiss a the camera.

While TikToker franz_kafka2444 posted: "When he's the one asking 'what are we' and I'm the one asking why we have to put a label on it," which received over 8.6m views.

In the comments section of the "women in male fields", it seems many women can relate to the remarks in what appears to be a universal experience.

One person wrote: "ARE WE ALL DATING THE SAME MEN".

"This trend makes me realise I’ve never had a unique experience," another person said.

Someone else added: "The red flags are crystal clear now, this is my favorite trend ever".

"This trend is helping so many people realise that they were in fact NOT crazy..." a fourth person commented.

Since this trend has taken off, men have responded with their own “men in female fields" videos.

"When I have a bad day, so I keep complaining about it to her and try to pick a fight with her because I just feel like arguing,” TikTok user @iccefox wrote. “But she’s cool and that makes me even more mad #meninfemalefields.”

@rinqtx this trend kinda fun #meninfemalefields

Another creator, @thejelanireid posted: "When she tells me to block a girl but I respond with 'But she's nice and I don't wanna be mean."

"When she's breaking up with me so I had to hit her with 'I'M PREGNANT,'" @rinqtx shared which has over 1.2m views.

