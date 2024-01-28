Nicki Minaj criticised by her fans for praising Ben Shapiro

Nicki Minaj is facing backlash from her own fans after the Trinidadian rapper praised a 'diss track' featuring the conservative commentator which has risen to #1 on the iTunes charts.

Minaj became aware of the track called 'Facts,' which is by rapper and wrestler Tom McDonald which features a verse cameo by Shapiro where he namechecks the Pink Friday star.

During his verse, Shapiro says: "Nicki take some notes, I just did this for fun/All my people download this, let's get a Billboard number-one."

This shout-out to Minaj caught her attention who initially appeared to clap back in bemusement at the commentator, writing on X/Twitter: "Ben Shapiro? Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? This better be a good edit. BARBZ if y'all don't quit playin!!!!""

However, her tone changed when she listened to the song and seemed to be surprised by what she heard. The 'Starships' singer added: "I just listened to it Ben Shapiro, not bad. Roman's Revenge." "I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman Revenge when the beat first came in...idk."

She continued: "Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. What is rlly [sic] happening & whos [sic] is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said "Nicki take some notes." Nah [laughing emojis] AYO nah."





However, Minaj is facing backlash from her fans, who are collectively known as the Barbz for the praiseworthy comments for Shapiro, who is outspoken on a lot of issues. One person said: "Oh no baby what are you doing."

Another asked: "Did you read his twitter bio?" A third added: "LMAOOO “not bad” horrible actually."

In response to Minaj, Shapiro said: "Didn't know what I was doing, but I put on a cape. Now it's, "Which world tour should I go on today?"

Minaj is currently involved in a public feud with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion over lyrics in the latter's song 'Hiss.' Shapiro famously criticised Stallion's 2020 song 'WAP.'

