Millions worldwide join 'pear ring' social experiment to get rid of dating apps

The world's largest dating experiment is currently taking place in a bid to revive creating connections organically over endless swiping online.

For years, millennials have turned to dating apps for hookups and hopes of finding The One. Some reaped the benefits from the likes of Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Thursday, while others found themselves fatigued by the online scene.

Now, an innovative new project is taking the world by storm – and it involves a green ring.

The Pear Ring, backed by the Canadian store Shopify, are behind the approach and have already sold 91 per cent of its stock.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Those participating in the experiment simply don the ring as a symbol to show they're single and ready to mingle.

"If 1.2 billion singles around the world wore a little green ring on their finger to show they’re single, we wouldn't need dating apps. IRL connection is the mission," the site reads.

Pear encourages singletons to wear the ring at all times. "In a bar, on a train, at the gym, on vacation, at your friend’s wedding, in a restaurant, walking to work. The world is your playground," they wrote.





pearring.co/





At £19.99, the Pear Ring has already gained worldwide traction, with the likes of This Morning host Alison Hammond confirming her split from Ben Hawkins

On Tuesday's episode (28 March), she said: "More people are wanting to meet people out and about and having a green ring might be a good idea so that people know you're single.

"As you can see, I've got my single ring on."

TikTokers are also jumping in on the action, with one comment reading: "Interesting, it does feel Black Mirror-ish, but also imagine being in Trader Joes and knowing who's single... A dream."

Another expressed how they'd love to join in on the movement, writing: "It opens up to other singles. Seeing a cute guy and not finding out he's got a girl already. Amazing."

You can find more information on the Pear website here, or by heading over to their Instagram page, @biggestsocialexperiment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.