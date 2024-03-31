Worker left stunned after boss accuses her of 'time theft'

Workplace disagreements are 10 a penny, but it’s not often people are accused of stealing time.

Gabrielle Judge, who goes by @gabrielle_judge on TikTok, has shared her experiences in the workplace and calls herself the “Anti Work Girlboss” due to her sideways takes on corporate life.

Reflecting on her first experience in the workforce, she said she was accused of “time theft”.

Speaking about her first job while at college, she said that she missed some training sessions due to studying abroad in Thailand.

“I just figured very naively, that when I got back from Thailand and started the senior year and started my job, that I would just be CC’d into the training materials or that it would be made up,” Judge explained.

However, she went on to say that months passed and she still hadn’t done any proper training.

She was then left astounded when she was summoned into her bosses’ offices and accused of “time theft”.

Speaking in the video, she said: “What was happening was, when I was clocking in, there was always two different job codes that I could clock into. But these job codes didn’t make any sense. Each job code had this description on it, but it was like an acronym that didn’t make any sense and then just a number next to it number didn’t make any sense.”

Judge added: “I asked what the differences between the two job codes were. And they said there was one job code that paid $2 extra an hour. I even explained that the reason that I didn’t ever notice this is because $2 an hour extra after taxes is nothing.”

She was then given a written warning, which made her feel “traumatized”.

Judge went on to say: “I definitely should have been making sure that my training was made up with my manager when I got back from my study abroad for sure, but I just didn’t know all this at 21. So stories like this is what made the anti-work girl boss that you know and love today and that teaches people how to be lazier at work.”

It comes as Gen Z have been at the centre of a viral debate over their workplace attitudes. The generational divide on the topic is clear to see but as the future of the workforce – and new studies have found that the younger generation is the unhappiest in the workforce.

