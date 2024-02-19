'You Need a Hug' TikTok trend explained

People are always expressing their love in different ways on TikTok and the latest trend 'You Need Hug,' has been inspired by an adorable animated film.

As part of the trend, TikToker's have been hugging a loved one who is feeling down - but exactly how they do it is taken from a scene of the 2023 film Migration.

It basically sees one person hugging them from behind by dramatically jumping on top of their shoulders, so trying this at home might not go too smoothly if the other person is unaware of what's about to happen.

This is because they must be able to withstand the weight of the hugger, otherwise, it could result in injury, while the hugger could also get hurt if they misjudge where to jump, or aren't able to balance on top of the person holding them up.





@kkenziegreene surprisingly this didnt take us a long time 😂😭 #youneedahug

The film starring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito, follows a family of ducks.

In one scene, Gwen (Tresi Gazal) asks her brother Dax (Caspar Jennings) if he needs a hug as he seems down in the dumps, but he declines. However, this doesn't stop Gwen as his little sister still jumps and hugs him anyway and then asks him if he's feeling any better.

Dax tells her "no," and so Gwen remains hugging him and replies: "Then it hasn’t kicked in."

Participants in the trend have been lip-syncing the dialogue of the birds too, and people have been impressed with the videos they've seen and expressed this in the comments.

One person said: "Everything about this was so freaking impressive, especially doing it straight face and all."

"Your leg and core strength have to be SOLID because you didn’t even budge. I woulda been a pancake on the floor," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This trend is so crazy, if my husband did this I would fold like a piece of paper."

"Ohhhhh my goodness this is TOO CUTE!" a fourth person commented.

