A new Netflix documentary about mathematics and the concept of infinity is causing people to question everything they know.
The documentary called A Trip to Infinity, which was released on the streaming platform in September, explores the concept of 'infinity' by using a series of complex theories about physics as well as maths, cosmology and philosophy.
The one-hour 19-minute film (thankfully it doesn't go on for infinity) is broken down into chapters and ponders the question of whether we are capable of understanding infinity or whether it actually even exists.
Needless to say that this is pretty dense and serious stuff and not something you want to throw on if you are after something easy to watch.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
However, those who have sat through it and given it their full attention have had their minds shattered by several. of the theories that it presents.
One, in particular, is the 'apple in the box' theory which suggests that if an apple was left in a box for billions of years that its fundamental particles would theoretically go through ever possible state that they could that eventually the apple would return to its original state.
Writing it down might not make much sense so maybe watch this instead.
\u201cI am not okay after watching this https://t.co/NVbx3zBNhZ\u201d— Seth Abramson (@Seth Abramson) 1665723683
Regardless of whether you understood that or not the reactions to the documentary are a mixture of awe and bewilderment at what they had just watched.
\u201cNah this fucked with me\ud83d\ude32. What it existentially means is that there is no infinity or am I tripping???\n\nA trip to infinity is a documentary on Netflix. Check it out and be mind blown\u201d— Gwingy (@Gwingy) 1665351971
\u201cJust watched Netflix's 'A Trip to Infinity'. \n\nCrazy stuff. Basically the concept of infinity gives us infinite permutations of our lives. I highly recommend watching it.\u201d— Cryptobeliever (@Cryptobeliever) 1665844082
\u201cI've just finished watching Netflix's 'A Trip to Infinity', It's an interesting combination of science, philosophy and logic.\u201d— |\u03be\u03b4\u03c2\u03b1\u03b6\u27e9\u2297|\u039b\u03ba\u03ca\u0399\u03cam\u03b1\u0399\u03ca\u27e9 (@|\u03be\u03b4\u03c2\u03b1\u03b6\u27e9\u2297|\u039b\u03ba\u03ca\u0399\u03cam\u03b1\u0399\u03ca\u27e9) 1665770456
\u201cScience Nerds and/or Stoners: I highly recommend the doc on Netflix entitled \u2018A Trip To Infinity\u201d\u201d— Detroit Red Wings Fan!! (@Detroit Red Wings Fan!!) 1665540252
\u201cI watched A trip to Infinity last week on Netflix and still cannot get over mathematically, how tiny and basically irrelevant we are. \n\nHighly recommended.\u201d— Benson (@Benson) 1665599258
\u201cA Trip To Infinity on Netflix is like taking a psychedelic??? \n \nThere\u2019s some kind of bigger possible infinities?!!!\u201d— Zensuality (@Zensuality) 1665714434
\u201c\u2018A trip to infinity\u2019 is fascinating \ud83e\udd2f @netflix\u201d— Carlos (@Carlos) 1665645748
A Trip to Infinity is now available to watch on Netflix.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.