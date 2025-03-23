How old is Owen Cooper? What to know about Netflix's Adolescence breakout star

Ever since Netflix's AdolescenceAdolescence hit our screens one week ago, there's been one name on everyone's lips: Owen Cooper.

The teenage actor had never been on a TV or film set before taking part in the project alongside Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty.

Not least, he was cast in the leading role as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murdering a girl at his school.

As the story unravels across four episodes, we learn that Katie Leonard had rejected Miller romantically, and through his exposure to the 'Manosphere', taken drastic action to get justice for himself - something which has been noted as a chilling depiction of reality.

If the pressure wasn't already on enough, fans will know that each episode is shot in one continuous take, meaning that if something goes wrong in that hour of filming, the whole episode has to be re-started.

Adolescence scene NETFLIX

Netflix revealed that some of the episodes were shot in up to 16 takes, despite 10 takes being originally planned across five days for each episode.

The young actor has received high praise for his performance, including his co-star Graham who calls it “the biggest achievement” of Adolescence, and he's since been cast in a number of other roles, including the BBC series Film Club, starring White Lotus’s Aimee Lou Wood, and as the young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

He's even been tipped for a BAFTA off the back of the Netflix hit.

But how old is Owen Cooper?

Despite how much he's achieved in such a short space of time, many will be surprised to learn that Owen Cooper is just 15 years old.

This time last year, he was still kicking a football around the council estate where he lives with Noreen, dad Andy and one of his older brothers, Ollie, 20.

"I never wanted to be an actor," Cooper admitted in a recent interview, although now insists he'd love to play Spider-Man one day.

This is just the start of what's set to be a huge career for the youngster - and we can't wait.

Why not read...

Andrew Tate hits out at Ashley Walters over Adolescence in fiery post

Ashley Walters 'in tears' after messing up Adolescence take in last five minutes of filming

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.