The widely-praised Netflix drama Adolescencewas filmed in one continuous shot - but there's one particular scene in the series that went off-script, and viewers can't unsee it now they know it exists.

During the third episode, Jamie (Owen Cooper) is analysed by a child psychologist Briony (Erin Doherty).

Throughout the entire episode, we see the two have a tense back and forth as Briony tries to gain a further understanding of the teen accused of murder - when he eventually loses his temper over her line of questioning.

Speaking during an appearance on The One Show, Cooper revealed a moment viewers can look out for when he mistakenly yawned, which is understandable, given the nature of filming in one continuous shot meant there were long, tiring days on set.

“It was the second take and, you know, I was tired so a yawn came to me,” he explained.

“Then Erin did an amazing line, she said, ‘Am I boring you?’. So, that took me back and it made me smile because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, so it took me back a little bit, but it was amazing.”

In an interview with Variety, director Philip Barantini also commented on the tense third episode where he saw the youngster channel his character.

"Owen’s such a lovely kid so to get him to really go there and be really nasty and horrible to this character, it wasn’t in his nature initially to do that,” Barantini noted.

“So, there were moments in that episode where, during the rehearsals, I kept on saying: ‘Go further, go mad, you hate her, scream at her, get it all out’. Obviously he’d never had to do that before, so he had to go there and realise the level he could take it.”

Adolescence is now available to watch on Netflix.



