Adolescence star drops major bombshell about Netflix show we all got wrong

Adolescence quickly became one of the most-talked-about shows of 2025 - and even secured 8 Emmy awards for its cultural impact and leading cast.

The emotional story highlights the rise of gender-based violence stemming from the 'manosphere', and it's now even been given the green light to be shown in schools across the UK.

But what was even more fascinating for viewers of the Netflix show when it first came out was that it was all filmed in one take, and took a number of skilfully-crafted camera routines to perfect the continuous shots of each episode.

It even managed to annoy Elon Musk, which is always a bonus, after he said the show promoted "anti-white" themes.

Since the show premiered on 13 March, cast and crew including Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty have done a number of interviews divulging the secrets of how it was brought to life.

@areyoulyingtomyface A highly requested video #fyp #grwm #adolescence #netflixseries

And now one of the show's biggest characters, who actually doesn't speak at all, has dropped a major bombshell about Adolescence that we all got wrong.

Emilia Holliday, 14, plays Katie, the schoolgirl victim of Jamie (Owen Cooper), who gets murdered after she rejects him.

While she doesn't have any lines in the show, she remains a constant presence, with photos and nods in the music to her appearing throughout the episodes.

However, when the show came out, it was widely-reported that Holliday sings the final song 'Through The Eyes Of A Child' at the end of episode four - but she's set the record straight and confirmed that isn't the case.

"I sang with the choir at the end of episode two, and I also did the intros and the background music", she said in a TikTok Q+A.

"Just to clarify, I did not sing the song at the end of episode four, that was Aurora (the original Norwegian singer-songwriter), not me."

Ok fine, we'll rewatch it again...you know, just to be sure.

Why not read...

Netflix's hit Adolescence series will be shown in schools for this important reason

Stephen Graham reacts to Elon Musk sharing 'anti-white' rhetoric on Adolescence

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings