Resident Evil Requiem sales figures break record

Resident Evil Requiem released just two-and-a-half weeks ago at the time of writing yet Capcom has confirmed it's already sold more than six million units.



It's the fastest selling title ever in the Resident Evil series, reaching that figure quicker than any other mainline or spin-off Resident Evil game that's come before it.

Capcom recently confirmed it is working on DLC for Resident Evil Requiem which will feature a story expansion.

Resident Evil turns 30 on 22 March and to celebrate, Capcom has confirmed it is "readying various plans to delight series fans", including "a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil Requiem in 2026 and orchestral concerts in Japan, the US and Europe".

Resident Evil Requiem's sales record was posted on Reddit and gamers have been giving the game its flowers.



On a post about it in the PS5 Subreddit, one said: "Honestly super impressive but also well deserved. Modern Resident Evil titles have all been certified bangers!"

A second commented: "Best new numbered entry in the franchise since Resident Evil 4 imo. The last two were fun but felt so disconnected from the ReVerse and this one felt like a greatest hits album, I loved it. Here's to 30 more years for this awesome franchise!"

"Leon games always sell well," a third declared.

A fourth agreed: "That's the Leon effect."

And a fifth mused: "There are many factors behind the game's success but could third person be one of them? I feel like if the game was first person only, like the two previous entries, it wouldn't have achieved this level of success this soon."

Resident Evil Requiem is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



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