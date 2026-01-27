If there's anything we've learnt about TV in 2026, it's that it's an awful lot more filtered than it was back in the 2000s, and nostalgic clips from some of our favourite unhinged reality shows have continued to reign supreme online for their shock factor.

One of the shows in question? America's Next Top Model.

The competition reality show, which aired between 2003 and 2016 (or 24 seasons), saw a group of women go head-to-head through a series of challenges in a bid to become the next big thing in the modelling industry, securing a fashion magazine spread, plus contracts with a major fashion brand.

But, by challenges, we don't just mean photoshoots and runways. The women were expected to go to the extremes, from changing their appearances (and in one circumstance, race), undergo invasive dental work, and cut their hair - all of which happened under the watchful eye of its judges, who scrutinised their every move.

Netflix/ANTM

While the show finished 10 years ago, its virality has remained, and more so, its morals have come into question.

Now, a new Netflix documentary is delving into how America's Next Top Model got away with so much, with lead judge, Tyra Banks speaking out alongside other prominent figures on the show, including Jay Manuel, J. Alexander (aka Miss J), and Nigel Barker.

"I haven't really said much but now it's time", Banks says in the trailer for Reality Check: Inside America's Top Model, before admitting she "knew" she "went too far". Meanwhile, creative director of the first 18 seasons, Jay Manuel adds: "I realised Tyra would do anything for the success of her show."

Former contestants and winners — including Whitney Thompson, Giselle Samson, Shannon Stewart, Shandi Sullivan, Dani Evans, and Keenyah Hill — also appear to speak on their own experiences.

However, while some fans are crediting the praising the stars at the centre of the franchise for taking accountability over its more controversial moments, others aren't convinced by their excuses.

In one segment of the trailer in particular, Banks confesses, "It was very, very intense...but you guys were demanding it and so we kept pushing more and more and more" - and it hasn't gone down lightly.

"Throwing the blame of your actions on the audience is crazy", one former fan wrote.

"I need ppl [sic] to really remember that a lot of viewers were kids, teen girls specifically. We were not demanding anything, we barely understood what we were being sold, and a lot of the mothers who watched alongside their teen daughters were heavily entrenched in ED culture, so they were ok passing this onto us because it was normal to them", another added.

"Let's not accept the narrative that what happened to the models was the teen audience's fault, like the gaslighting has started already."

A third chimed in: "Not her smizing while saying, 'You guys were demanding this.' Girl, come on", while a fourth echoed: "So this is Tyra's non-apology and her way of showing everyone how 'sorry' she is?"

The three-part series premieres on Netflix on February 16th, and fans are ready for answers.

Why not read...

Shocking video shows how 'plus sized models' were treated in 2003

Tyra Banks sparks furious backlash after sharing 'tone-deaf' take-out order