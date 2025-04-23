Andor is back for a second season and here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars series.

The long-awaited new season of the gritty, acclaimed will drop on 22 April, more than two years after season one concluded.

Andor is a prequel set five years before Rogue One and is a spinoff set within the wider Star Warsuniverse. It explores how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes involved with the Rebel Alliance.

The show’s return is somewhat bittersweet for fans as season 2 will be the final season, however this may not be the last we ever see from these characters.

Who stars in Andor season 2?

In addition to Luna who reprises his role as Andor, season 2 also marks the return of Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Characters from Rogue One will also appear, including K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker).

Diego Luna is back as Andor Disney+

What is Andor season 2 about?

Season 2 will delve into the formation of the Rebel Alliance as well as show the complete transformation of Andor from a cynical survivor of hardship, into a hero.

How many episodes will Andor season 2 have?

There are 12 episodes dropping with a unique release structure. The episodes are grouped into four arcs, with each arc spanning three episodes.

Three episodes will be released on Disney+ each week as follows:

22 April: Episodes 1–3

29 April: Episodes 4–6

6 May: Episodes 7–9

13 May: Episodes 10–12

What time do the episodes come out in the UK? Good news for UK Star Wars fans, as they'll be released an 2am BST on Wednesdays - you can watch them while you have your breakfast!

