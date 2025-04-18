Black Mirror season 7 is already being hailed as one of the best series so far, with six standout episodes that have left us asking: "What on Earth just happened?"

And while Netflix went all-out with its marketing (even bringing the Nubbin device which appears in several episodes to life), fans now think the streaming platform has subtly been messing with the episodes while they're out for us to view.

One episode in particular which has raised eyebrows is Bête Noire, the second episode in the series, which follows the story of a food researcher who believes her reality is being warped by someone who comes back into her life that she knew at school.

Speaking of changing perceptions, fans think Netflix has subtly been tweaking the episodes and releasing different versions of them - to play out the storyline in real life.

The first time we see this happen is when Maria gets into an argument with her colleagues over the name of a fried chicken franchise, and whether it was called Bernies or Barnies.

Except, some viewers were presented with a version where the franchise was called Bernies, and some with a version called Barnies.

And now everyone's noticed, it's driving them insane.





Some accused Netflix of "gaslighting" them

Others claimed their own episodes changed the second time they watched the episode

Someone even clocked an Easter Egg from an earlier episode that could answer the question

...but it would turn out people are kind-of into the stunt





How very Black Mirror.

