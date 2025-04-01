Black Mirror season 7: All the latest details from the release date to cast

Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series Black Mirror is set to make its highly anticipated return in 2025 with six brand new episodes — including a sequel to the fan-favourite sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

With the release of the new trailer, excitement is building among fans, who are already buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be another mind-bending, dystopian journey into the future.

"This new Black Mirror season is gonna heal me," one quipped, as another fan wrote: "Finally some good news for 2025."

"You can expect a mix of genres and styles," Brooker told Tudum. "We've got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional."

Here's everything you need to know:

Netflix





When will Black Mirror drop?

The series will be released in the UK on 10 April at 8am.





Where can I watch Black Mirror?

Black Mirror will be available to stream on Netflix.





What are the names of the episodes?

Common People

Bête Noire

Hotel Reverie

Plaything

Eulogy

USS Callister: Into Infinity





Who will star in Black Mirror?

Netflix announced the following stars for season 7:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)





