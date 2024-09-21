The 15 biggest reactions to Black Mirror season 7 cast announcement

Black Mirroris set to return for a seventh season and the latest ensemble cast viewers can expect to see in the popular dystopian sci-fi series has been announced.

In a cryptic video posted by the Black Mirror official account, a "rebooting" message appeared and then the names of the cast then quickly flashed on the screen, with the post caption "TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4".

Cast members announced to star in the new season include Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhil, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter.

The screen then glitched as the words "Black Mirror" appeared, followed by "Exit Game" and "Coming 2025" with the episode set to be released next year.

Fans of the show created by Charlie Brooker may have also spotted the company Tuckersoft which has previously occurred in previous episodes.

Since the casting announcement, it has sparked a lot of reaction from viewers who have shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.

Some called on the anthology series to go back to its beginnings which "starred a bunch of British people" as the first two seasons of Black Mirror first aired on British TV network Channel 4 and starred British actors such as Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Whittaker.

Then from season three, the show moved to Netflix where each season after this has been released on the streaming platform.

































While others pointed out that there have been some iconic Black Mirror episode since the show moved to Netflix and which also star American actors.

Meanwhile, others shared their glee at the casting announcement and can't wait to see what the newest season of the show brings.

















































Viewers can expect a sequel to the popular (and Emmy-winning) episode "USS Callister" which starred Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel back in season four.

In "USS Callister" Daly (Plemons) is a socially awkward but gifted programmer and a co-founder of a popular online game who harbours resentment for being overlooked by his colleagues.

One day Daly creates his very own Star Trek-inspired simulated space adventure within the game and takes out his frustrations by using his co-workers’ DNA to create sentient digital clones of them, in a story that seeks to warn about the dangers of technology and toxic masculinity.

“USS Callister will return… Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning,” Netflix teased in a release back in March.

