Bridgerton Season 4 is 'Enchanted' to meet you in orchestral Taylor Swift cover

Bridgerton has always known how to make a musical moment sparkle, and Season 4 is already sending fans into a frenzy revisiting the orchestral cover of Taylor Swift’s 'Enchanted'.

The Regency-era drama is famed for reimagining modern pop hits through sweeping strings, and Swift’s romantic anthem feels like a perfect match for candlelit ballrooms and stolen glances.

The cover underscores the pivotal love story between Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha blending fairytale longing with Shonda Rhimes signature epic elegance.

For Swifties and period-drama lovers alike, it’s a musical meeting that feels, well… enchanted.

