When is Bridgerton season 4 out? Major change is coming to new season of show

After months of waiting, we finally have a release date for Bridgerton season 4 - and if the teasers are anything to go by, The Ton's high society gossip just got even juicier.

In a new clip from the show, we see Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton still reluctant to settle down despite the successful love matches of his siblings Anthony, Colin, Daphne, and Francesca.

That is, until, he meets a mystery woman known as the Lady in Silver at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball, who would turn out to be Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Netflix

"With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs", Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) can be heard saying over the top of the new teaser, as the potential new power couple brush hands on the stairs.

"So then we must ask ourselves: Do we rise to the occasion?", she continues. "As always, time, and this author, will tell."

Could this finally be Benedict's time?

“The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them,” says Luke Thompson of the storyline. “It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

The plot is based on author Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, and this season will have a total of eight episodes.

Other returning faces to the cast include Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

But, there will be a bit of a twist this time around, because the show won't be dropping on Netflix all at once.

Part one of season four (which we assume will be four episodes) is coming on 29 January 2026.

Who said January was the bleakest month of the year?

Part two will then follow on 26 February 2026, so not too big of a gap between them.

However, while fans are already buzzing over the storyline, they're not thrilled that they're going to have to wait.

"I'm seated, but the 'split season' trend needs to end immediately", one wrote.

"Can you stop with the part 1 and 2s? The whole reason anyone liked Netflix in the first place was that you could binge watch a whole series", another chimed in.

"Who is asking for two parts? Either release episodes weekly or the whole thing at the same time. Don’t see any benefit to this way of releasing shows…", a third echoed.

"You guys could at least give us 12-14 episodes if you’re gonna insist on splitting it", someone else said.

On the plus side, it could mean that the plot is so emotionally-charged that we'll need a month to recover in between parts.

Over to you, Netflix.

Why not read...

Netflix issues major update on the future of Bridgerton

Everything we know about Bridgerton season 4

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



