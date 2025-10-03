Taylor Swift stuns Greg James with an invite to the wedding

BBC Radio 1’s Greg James was left speechless after receiving a surprise wedding invitation from Taylor Swift during their interview promoting her brand new album The Life of a Showgirl.

As they were discussing the new album, the radio presenter, who has been interviewing Taylor for over a decade, said he'd like to meet her new fiancee Travis Kelce and let him throw him like a football.

Swift said, "The way that he's going to do that as soon as he sees you at our wedding," to a shocked Greg James who then had to get her to clarify that he was invited.

