Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Bridgerton to Netflix on March 25th, and season two star, Jonathan Bailey is revealing the secrets to creating the sensual show.

Anyone who has watched the show knows there is no shortage of sex scenes and curious fans often wonder how the actors film those scenes.

Bailey pulled back the curtain to reveal the show makes the scenes with a series of strange props and an intimacy coordinator in an interview with Radio Times.

"If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically," Bailey said. "It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

That's right, the show uses a half-inflated netball as a way to separate actors during intimate scenes. "It’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball," Bailey said.

Season two promises the same level of intense romance that season one employed, although the focus of the story will be a bit different. Like the books, season two will follow the second Bridgerton child Anthony (played by Bailey), and his quest to find love.



Simone Ashley joins the cast as Kate Sheffield and Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sheffield, the younger sister to Kate. Between the three, a love triangle forms, and a dramatic series of events are set to unfold.

So when you're watching this season of Bridgerton just remember that somewhere between Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley is a half-inflated netball.

