New Bridgerton season 2 trailer teases Anthony love triangle

A new trailer teasing the second season of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton has just landed.

The storyline for the upcoming release sees Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) get caught up in a messy love triangle between Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina as he attempts to find a wife.

Show favourites including Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) will return - while fans have expressed their disappointment that Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) will not.

The show returns on 25 March.

