Celebrity Big Brother Housemate shares unaired details about the iconic 'David's dead' mix-up

Any reality TV or popular culture fan will remember the iconic moment from 2016's Celebrity Big Brother when Angie Bowie confided in Tiffany Pollard that "David's dead," and a monumental mix-up ensued.

Angie was referring to her ex-husband and music legend David Bowie who passed away on January 10 2016 aged 69.

However, Pollard thought Angie was talking about fellow CBB housemate David Guest and was visibly distraught by the news as she held on to Angie in shock.

Other housemates looked on at the pair and were confused by what was going on, and Tiffany soon found out that David Guest had not died, but was actually having a snooze in the bedroom.

Truly incredible scenes.

Now seven years on from what is one of the best CBB moments ever, celebrity housemates Christopher Maloney and Darren Day from the series spoke to GQ to share their "oral history of Celebrity Big Brother’s ‘David’s dead’ episode."

Christopher revealed the same day as the "David's dead" chaos, another housemate "nearly died," in an unaired scene.

“They didn’t show half of what happened afterwards, because we were [then] shocked that David Bowie had passed away,” the former X Factor finalist told GQ.

“And they didn’t show the bit where John Partridge made us all steak [for dinner that night]. And Scotty T – who went on to win the show – he was getting red in the face and then purple and then blue. The steak had gotten stuck in his throat and he was choking on it.

He added: “John had to do the Heimlich manoeuvre and the steak flew out of his mouth and then the medics took him away. So he nearly died as well.”

Darren Day also noted how on the day the "David's dead" conversation played out, David Guest had gone to get a medical test earlier in the day, which only cause further concern from housemates when Tiffany came to them mistakenly thinking Guest had died.



“David was very poorly that day. We thought he had flu or something,” Darren recalled to GQ

“On this particular day, David had been taken out of the house for tests. He came back two hours later, and said ‘I’m going for a sleep.’”

He added: “[Tiffany] just came running out screaming ‘David’s dead!’. I just thought, ‘Shit… maybe he has [died]’. I start running towards the bedroom and everyone comes with me.

“So as we ran into the room and looked at his bed, he was in it, but the sheet was pulled up over his head like someone had died.”

Guest would later leave the CBB House on medical grounds after two weeks, but tragically died three months later from a stroke - just months before he was set to go on tour, titled 'David Gest Is Not Dead but Alive With Soul,' in a nod to the infamous TV moment.

Celebrity Big Brother was axed by Channel 5 with the last series taking place in 2018.

But Big Brother has since returned to our screens, as the new series aired this year while the celebrity version will air next year on ITV1.

